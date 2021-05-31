Amid Surge in COVID-19, Indian Railways Cancels More Special Trains; Here's a Complete List

Indian Railways has cancelled special trains operating on the routes between Odisha, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Chhattisgarh due to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 in the country. Tweeting about the same, the East Coast Railway wrote that “in view of low occupancy & to break the chain of COVID 19 infection, it has been decided to cancel below mentioned Special Trains from both the directions as per the following. #Unite2FightCorona.”
India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday, while the active caseload declined to 20,26,092, the Health Ministry said. The toll climbed to 3,29,100 with 3,128 more fatalities, according to the ministry data.
HERE’S A COMPLETE LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS:
Following trains will remain cancelled from June 1 to June 10
- 08456/08455 Bhubneshwar-Kendujhar-Bhubneshwar
- 08412/08411 Bhubneshwar-Bhadrak-Bhubneshwar
- 08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttak
- 08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack
- 08493/08494 Bhubneshwar-Balangir-Bhubneshwar
- 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur
- 08445 Bhubaneshwar-Jagdalpur
- 08515 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul
- 08561 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda
- 07488 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah
- 02831 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli
Following trains will remain cancelled from June 2 to June 11
- 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam
- 08446 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneshwar
- 08516 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam
- 08562 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam
- 07487 Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam
- 02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam
Following trains from both the directions will remain cancelled on June 5 and June 6
- 08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri
- 08431/08432 Puri-Cuttack-Puri
- 08433/08434 Bhubaneshwar-Palasa-Bhubaneshwar
- 02892/02891 Bhubaneshwar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneshwar
- 08301/08302 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur
OTHER CANCELLED TRAINS
- 02882 Bhubneshwar-Pune Cancelled on June 1 and June 8
- 02881 Pune-Bhubneshwar Cancelled on June 3 and June 10
- 02866 Puri-Mumbai LTT Cancelled on June 1 and June 8
- 02865 Mumbai LTT-Puri Cancelled on June 3 and June 10
- 02880 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai LTT Cancelled on May 31, June 3, June 7 and June 10
- 02879 Mumbai LTT-Bhubaneshwar Cancelled on June 2, June 5, June 9 and June 12
The South Eastern Railway (SER) has also announced the extension of cancellation of special trains:
- 02892 Bhubaneswar-Bangriposi Special Cancelled on June 5 and June 6
- 02891 Bangriposi-Bhubaneswar Special Cancelled on June 6 and June 7
- 02823 Bhubaneswar - New Delhi Special Cancelled on June 3, June 4, June 7 and June 10
- 02824 New Delhi - Bhubaneswar Special Cancelled on June 3, June 8 and June 10
- 02825 Bhubaneswar - New Delhi Special Cancelled on June 2 and June 9
- 02826 New Delhi - Bhubaneswar Special Cancelled on June 4 and June 11
- 02855 Bhubaneswar - New Delhi Special Cancelled on June 5
- 02856 New Delhi - Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 6
