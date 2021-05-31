Amid Surge in COVID-19, Indian Railways Cancels More Special Trains; Here's a Complete List

Indian Railways has cancelled special trains operating on the routes between Odisha, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Chhattisgarh due to low occupancy amid the surge in Covid-19 in the country. Tweeting about the same, the East Coast Railway wrote that “in view of low occupancy & to break the chain of COVID 19 infection, it has been decided to cancel below mentioned Special Trains from both the directions as per the following. #Unite2FightCorona.”

.@RailMinIndia A L E R T !!! In view of low occupancy & to break the chain of COVID 19 infection, it has been decided to cancel below mentioned Special Trains from both the directions as per the following.#Unite2FightCorona @DRMKhurdaRoad @DRMSambalpur @DRMWaltairECoR pic.twitter.com/bvLtDTfRSE — East Coast Railway (@EastCoastRail) May 30, 2021

India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday, while the active caseload declined to 20,26,092, the Health Ministry said. The toll climbed to 3,29,100 with 3,128 more fatalities, according to the ministry data.

HERE’S A COMPLETE LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS:

Following trains will remain cancelled from June 1 to June 10

08456/08455 Bhubneshwar-Kendujhar-Bhubneshwar

08412/08411 Bhubneshwar-Bhadrak-Bhubneshwar

08438/08437 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttak

08454/08453 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack

08493/08494 Bhubneshwar-Balangir-Bhubneshwar

08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur

08445 Bhubaneshwar-Jagdalpur

08515 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul

08561 Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda

07488 Visakhapatnam-Cuddapah

02831 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli

Following trains will remain cancelled from June 2 to June 11

08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam

08446 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneshwar

08516 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam

08562 Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam

07487 Cuddapah-Visakhapatnam

02832 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam

Following trains from both the directions will remain cancelled on June 5 and June 6

08428/08427 Puri-Angul-Puri

08431/08432 Puri-Cuttack-Puri

08433/08434 Bhubaneshwar-Palasa-Bhubaneshwar

02892/02891 Bhubaneshwar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneshwar

08301/08302 Sambalpur-Rayagada-Sambalpur

OTHER CANCELLED TRAINS

02882 Bhubneshwar-Pune Cancelled on June 1 and June 8

02881 Pune-Bhubneshwar Cancelled on June 3 and June 10

02866 Puri-Mumbai LTT Cancelled on June 1 and June 8

02865 Mumbai LTT-Puri Cancelled on June 3 and June 10

02880 Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai LTT Cancelled on May 31, June 3, June 7 and June 10

02879 Mumbai LTT-Bhubaneshwar Cancelled on June 2, June 5, June 9 and June 12

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has also announced the extension of cancellation of special trains:

02892 Bhubaneswar-Bangriposi Special Cancelled on June 5 and June 6

02891 Bangriposi-Bhubaneswar Special Cancelled on June 6 and June 7

02823 Bhubaneswar - New Delhi Special Cancelled on June 3, June 4, June 7 and June 10

02824 New Delhi - Bhubaneswar Special Cancelled on June 3, June 8 and June 10

02825 Bhubaneswar - New Delhi Special Cancelled on June 2 and June 9

02826 New Delhi - Bhubaneswar Special Cancelled on June 4 and June 11

02855 Bhubaneswar - New Delhi Special Cancelled on June 5

02856 New Delhi - Bhubaneswar Special cancelled on June 6

