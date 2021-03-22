Amid Surge in Covid Cases, Lucknow Officials Fine 500 People for Not Wearing Masks in Public

Along with Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh, there is also an increase in Corona cases in Uttar Pradesh. After a year of public curfew, Corona infection is increasing once again in the state. Talking about the last fifteen days, there has been a four-fold increase in the infection. After which once again, the government has come into action mode.

Following the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Covid rules are being strictly enforced. In this sequence, District Magistrate Lucknow Abhishek Prakash conducted a checking campaign, during which 500 people were fined for not wearing masks.

District Magistrate Lucknow Abhishek Prakash said, “Due to people coming from outside, cases are increasing in the state capital Lucknow. That is why we are checking railway stations, bus stands, and airports for the infection in people coming from outside. About 500 people have been fined so far. Action will also be taken against those who are not complying with the Epidemic Act. Notice will also be sent.”

The District Magistrate of Lucknow said that the state capital has been divided into several sectors and different teams are working in these sectors. “The festival of Holi is around the corner and also due to the panchayat elections, people are coming from other states. Most of the people are coming from Maharashtra, due to which we are keeping vigil and following the Epidemic Act. Action will also be taken against those who do not comply. We are constantly getting contact tracing through Asha Bahu. Checks are being carried out everywhere so that its chain can be broken,” said DM Lucknow Abhishek Prakash.

There has also been an increase in cases in Uttar Pradesh, on which strict instructions have been given by the Chief Minister. But despite the increasing cases of corona, people are not ready to put on masks. People from auto drivers to street vendors are not wearing masks. There are also many people who are not following the rules of Covid19, due to which people are still getting infected.

The state capital Lucknow recorded 141 fresh COVID19 cases on Sunday which was the highest in the state. Till date 80834 people have been discharged from hospitals in Lucknow while 27 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. There are 859 active cases in the state capital on Sunday while 1192 fatalities have also been recorded till date.