Amid Surge in Dengue Cases, Trichy to Intensify Anti-mosquito Drive

The Trichy City Corporation will intensify its anti-dengue measures, an important part of the anti-mosquito drive that includes imposing penalties on residents who fail to destroy mosquito breeding sources on their premises.

Trichy is not the only city in India to be affected by mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria. A number of other cities are registering a constant increase in the number of dengue patients. Dengue is caused by the infected Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes.

The city corporation has already netted something around Rs 7.10 lakhs from various households, commercial houses, multi-storied buildings and apartments. This amount was raised from the penalities raised within a week in the city. The officials levied penalties on the residents who ignored intimations for cleaning. These residents failed to remove potential mosquito breeding sources such as containers, coconut shells, tyres and others from their premises.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran told The Hindu, “In spite of intensive anti-dengue campaign, a section of residents fail to keep their surroundings clean and prevent mosquito breeding. Hence, we have no other option but to impose fine on them.”

He explained, for the first time offenders in households, the penalty would be Rs 500, whereas it would rise to Rs 2000 for repeated offenders. In commercial buildings, violators will attract a penalty of Rs 2,000 and for repeat violators among commercial building owners, it would be Rs 5,000.

Ravichandran added, “Enumeration on fever case is being carried out daily. If we detect more than four fever cases in a street or residential colonies, we send a medical team with sanitary workers and domestic breeding checkers to the affected areas. Besides treating the patients, the team members will concentrate on destroying the mosquito breeding grounds.”

In the enforcement drive, the officials included as many as 360 domestic mosquito breeding checkers, 240 sanitary workers, 18 doctors, 32 animators, 14 sanitary officers and inspectors, 92 nurses. Two vehicles mounted fogging machines, 65 fogging machines and 30 hand-held machines for indoor fogging were also deployed.

In Trichy, as many as 14 persons have tested positives for dengue since January. However, there was no positive case so far this month.

