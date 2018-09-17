English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Tampering Charges, HC Directs Delhi University to Secure EVMs Used in Polls
Three NSUI candidates — Sunny Chhillar, Meena and Saurabh Yadav — had moved the high court challenging the elections on the grounds that voting machines were allegedly tampered with.
ABVP members celebrate after the results of the DUSU polls were announced. (Photo: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday directed the Delhi University to keep safely the EVMs used in the student union election on a plea by three candidates of the Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) challenging the polls.
Justice Siddharth Mridul said besides the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), paper trail and other documentation be also kept safely.
The court also sought response of the Delhi University, chief electoral officer appointed by the varsity, ministry of human resource development, Election Commission and the three ABVP candidates who have won the recent elections.
Three NSUI candidates — Sunny Chhillar, Meena and Saurabh Yadav — had moved the high court challenging the elections on the grounds that voting machines were allegedly tampered with.
The plea sought that EVMs used in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls be secured to ensure they do not go missing. It also alleged that data from seven EVMs had gone missing.
The plea alleged that EVMs were tampered with and questioned as to how "privately procured" EVMs could have been used in the polls held on September 12.
The office of the chief electoral officer in Delhi said last Thursday that EVMs used in the DUSU election were not issued by the Election Commission and seem to have been procured privately.
The ABVP, student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, on September 13 bagged three posts, including that of the President, in the student union elections.
The NSUI won only one seat, while the AAP's student wing CYSS, which fought the elections in alliance with Left-backed AISA, failed to open its account. Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges and there were as many as 23 candidates in the fray.
Justice Siddharth Mridul said besides the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), paper trail and other documentation be also kept safely.
The court also sought response of the Delhi University, chief electoral officer appointed by the varsity, ministry of human resource development, Election Commission and the three ABVP candidates who have won the recent elections.
Three NSUI candidates — Sunny Chhillar, Meena and Saurabh Yadav — had moved the high court challenging the elections on the grounds that voting machines were allegedly tampered with.
The plea sought that EVMs used in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls be secured to ensure they do not go missing. It also alleged that data from seven EVMs had gone missing.
The plea alleged that EVMs were tampered with and questioned as to how "privately procured" EVMs could have been used in the polls held on September 12.
The office of the chief electoral officer in Delhi said last Thursday that EVMs used in the DUSU election were not issued by the Election Commission and seem to have been procured privately.
The ABVP, student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, on September 13 bagged three posts, including that of the President, in the student union elections.
The NSUI won only one seat, while the AAP's student wing CYSS, which fought the elections in alliance with Left-backed AISA, failed to open its account. Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges and there were as many as 23 candidates in the fray.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Salt Bae' is Back and This Time He's Making Burgers in the Most Extreme Way Possible
- 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Compact Hatchback to Launch In India On October 23
- New Set of Code Discovered That Crashes And Restarts Apple iPhones, iPads
- Sehwag Steps Down from DDCA Committee, Says It's in Best Interest of Delhi Cricket
- OnePlus Smart TV is in The Making And You Can Help Name it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...