Amid India-China border clash near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector, allegations over Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) getting “Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy" resurfaced on Tuesday after Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress over demanding a discussion in Parliament over the skirmish.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament House, Shah said the Congress had raised the border issue in Parliament to avoid questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation’s FCRA [Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act] cancellation.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), he alleged, had got Rs 1.35 crore from the Chinese Embassy. Its registration was cancelled as this was not according to FCRA rules, he said. “India‘s permanent seat in the UN Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru’s love for China," Shah said.

He applauded Indian soldiers for their valour. “I want to say it clearly… till the time the BJP government led by Prime Minister Modi is in power, no one can capture an inch of our land," Shah said.

Adding to Union minister’s statement, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that India’s permanent membership in the Security Council was sacrificed because of Nehru ji. “In 1962, China grabbed thousands of hectares of India’s land. In 2006, the Chinese Embassy in India claimed entire Arunachal Pradesh and North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA). Now there is Modi government in the country, no one can take even an inch of our land," he added.

- नेहरू जी के कारण सुरक्षा परिषद में भारत की स्थायी सदस्यता की बलि चढ़ गई। - 1962 में भारत की हजारों हेक्टेयर भूमि चीन ने हड़प ली। - 2006 में भारत में चीन के दूतावास ने पूरे अरुणाचल और नेफा पर दावा कर दिया था। अब देश में मोदी सरकार है, हमारी एक इंच भूमि भी कोई नहीं ले सकता। https://t.co/BDFbfPk1wb — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 13, 2022

Reacting to the fresh debate, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that there is no relation to it (Rajiv Gandhi Foundation FCRA licence cancellation issue). “If it’s our fault then hang us," he added. Former finance minister P Chidambaram also rubbished claims and said that the foundation donations are not the cause of Chinese intrusion.

