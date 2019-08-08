Amid Tension over Kashmir, Centre Allows Punjab Team to Visit Pak & See Kartarpur Corridor Progress

Chandigarh: The Centre last week gave permission to the Punjab government to send a delegation to Pakistan later this month to assess the progress of the Kartarpur corridor project, a state minister said on Thursday.

The permission had come before the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, prompting Pakistan to downgrade its diplomatic ties with India.

The Punjab delegation of state ministers and MLAs are also supposed to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief minister of the Punjab province of the neighbouring country.

"Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had earlier written to the Centre that a group of state ministers and MLAs be allowed to visit Pakistan. The permission has already come. We will meet Pakistan PM and CM of Pakistan's Punjab," said Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

