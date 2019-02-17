Amid Tensions, Google Glitch Shows Pakistan Flag for ‘World’s Best Toilet Paper’ Search

A glitch in the Google pops up images of Pakistan's national flag when typed ‘best toilet paper in the world.’The image result is making rounds at a time when a terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) killed at least 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, on February 14.The screenshot is trending as several people have shared the result in Twitter with the hashtag #besttoiletpaper.Within 24 hours of the attack in which a local youth rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy, India withdrew the Most Favoured Nation (MNF) status accorded to Pakistan.On Saturday, it also hiked customs duty on goods imported from the neighbouring country to 200%.Several countries, including the US, Russia, China and Australia have come out in support of India in isolating Pakistan.The attack has drawn criticism from various quarters, with many people holding protests and candlelight marches across the country.Several celebrities have taken to the social media to express their shock and condemn the attack, even as many of them cancelled prescheduled events as mark of respect.Veteran actor Shabana Azmi said she and her husband, lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar, have decided not to attend Kaifi Azmi's birth centenary celebrations in Karachi.The film wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has asked music companies to stop working with Pakistani singers.In 2016, after the Uri attacks in which armed terrorists from across the border had struck an Army camp killing 18 soldiers, the Raj Thackeray-led party had similarly set a 48-hour deadline for all Pakistani artists working in India to leave the country.​*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.