Amid Tensions in Saudi Arabia, India's Strategic Petroleum Reserve Levels at 55% Capacity: Official
India has three strategic reserves in the southern cities of Vizag, Mangalore and Padur.
Representative Image. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: India's strategic petroleum reserves stand at 55% of available underground storage capacity of 5.33 million tonnes, a top government official told Reuters on Monday.
He did not wish to be identified as he was not officially authorised to speak on the subject.
India has three strategic reserves in the southern cities of Vizag, Mangalore and Padur.
"Vizag is currently filled up to 100%," the official said, and added that Mangalore and Padur are currently around 55% and 25% respectively.
Saudi Arabia has assured Indian refiners of continued supply, the Indian government said after an attack on Saudi Arabia's crude oil facilities over the weekend.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airtel V-Fiber Broadband: 1Gbps Speed, 1000GB Free Data And Plans From Rs 799
- Is Facebook Ready For TV Battles With Netflix, Apple TV+ and Amazon Video?
- 5-Years-Old Recreates 'Up' Moment With Great Grandparents for Birthday Photoshoot
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser