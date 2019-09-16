Take the pledge to vote

Amid Tensions in Saudi Arabia, India's Strategic Petroleum Reserve Levels at 55% Capacity: Official

India has three strategic reserves in the southern cities of Vizag, Mangalore and Padur.

Reuters

Updated:September 16, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
Amid Tensions in Saudi Arabia, India's Strategic Petroleum Reserve Levels at 55% Capacity: Official
Representative Image. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: India's strategic petroleum reserves stand at 55% of available underground storage capacity of 5.33 million tonnes, a top government official told Reuters on Monday.

He did not wish to be identified as he was not officially authorised to speak on the subject.

India has three strategic reserves in the southern cities of Vizag, Mangalore and Padur.

"Vizag is currently filled up to 100%," the official said, and added that Mangalore and Padur are currently around 55% and 25% respectively.

Saudi Arabia has assured Indian refiners of continued supply, the Indian government said after an attack on Saudi Arabia's crude oil facilities over the weekend.

