English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Amid Tight Security, PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects and Launch BJP Poll Campaign in J&K
Modi will also digitally launch various projects under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). He is scheduled to also inspect Dal Lake in Srinagar later.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu, Srinagar and Leh on Sunday to inaugurate projects worth Rs 35,000 crore. In addition, he will also kickstart BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign by addressing a rally at Vijaypur in Jammu.
Modi will unveil the plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone for AIIMS, Vijaypur and AIIMS, Awantipora, which "would transform the healthcare facilities, health education and training in the region".
He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Northern Regional Centre Campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Jammu, and will also launch the University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever University in Ladakh region, established under University of Ladakh Act 2018.
The University will be a cluster university comprising of degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi. The university will have administrative offices at Leh and Kargil.
Modi will also digitally launch various projects under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). He is scheduled to also inspect Dal Lake in Srinagar later.
Ahead of the PM's visit, security has been tightened in the valley with mobile internet services being temporarily suspended in Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.
"Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area," the residents of Srinagar awoke to this message from various service providers.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Modi will unveil the plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone for AIIMS, Vijaypur and AIIMS, Awantipora, which "would transform the healthcare facilities, health education and training in the region".
He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Northern Regional Centre Campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Jammu, and will also launch the University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever University in Ladakh region, established under University of Ladakh Act 2018.
The University will be a cluster university comprising of degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi. The university will have administrative offices at Leh and Kargil.
Modi will also digitally launch various projects under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). He is scheduled to also inspect Dal Lake in Srinagar later.
Ahead of the PM's visit, security has been tightened in the valley with mobile internet services being temporarily suspended in Srinagar on Sunday, officials said.
"Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area," the residents of Srinagar awoke to this message from various service providers.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma are Currently Having a Super Romantic Vacation in New Zealand, See Pics
- Kapil Sharma, Ginni Look Royal in This First Photo from Their Delhi Wedding Reception, See Here
- Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Manikarnika Row, Says 'Most of My Scenes Have Been Shot by Kangana'
- Ali Magic as Qatar Shock Japan to Win First Asian Cup
- Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results