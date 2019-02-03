Amid Tight Security, PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects and Launch BJP Poll Campaign in J&K

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu, Srinagar and Leh on Sunday to inaugurate projects worth Rs 35,000 crore. In addition, he will also kickstart BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign by addressing a rally at Vijaypur in Jammu.Modi will unveil the plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone for AIIMS, Vijaypur and AIIMS, Awantipora, which "would transform the healthcare facilities, health education and training in the region".He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Northern Regional Centre Campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Jammu, and will also launch the University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever University in Ladakh region, established under University of Ladakh Act 2018.The University will be a cluster university comprising of degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi. The university will have administrative offices at Leh and Kargil.Modi will also digitally launch various projects under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). He is scheduled to also inspect Dal Lake in Srinagar later.Ahead of the PM's visit, security has been tightened in the valley with mobile internet services being temporarily suspended in Srinagar on Sunday, officials said."Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area," the residents of Srinagar awoke to this message from various service providers.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.