No Pollution Meeting for Three Months, Claims Kejriwal in Letter to Modi

With his pleas to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal falling on deaf ears despite being on a sit-in for the fourth consecutive day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has now turned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help end the deadlock between the Delhi government and the bureaucracy.In a letter on Thursday, Kejriwal requested the Prime Minister to help get pollution review meetings restarted, among other things.The Delhi chief minister claimed the meetings had not been held for the past three months because bureaucrats refused to attend them.The request comes at a time when particulate matter has increased in the national capital’s air.“For the last three months, Delhi’s IAS officers have been on strike. They have stopped coming to meetings called by ministers. Because of this, the work of the Delhi Government has been affected adversely. Delhi's IAS officers are under the control of the LG and the Centre. Their transfer, suspension etc. are all in the hands of the Centre and the LG. That is why Delhi Government has been unable to end this strike,” Kejriwal wrote to the Prime Minister.Listing the works that were being affected by the “strike”, Kejriwal wrote, “Pollution is a major problem in Delhi. Earlier, a review and planning meeting would be held every 15 days, as was supposed to be done. Because of the strike of IAS officers, Delhi has not had this meeting for the last three months.”He also said de-silting of drains ahead of monsoon, painting of government schools in summer holidays, review meetings to plan for dengue, construction of Mohalla Clinics, Polyclinics and drains as well as the Signature Bridge were stalled because of the stir.“Only you or the L-G can end this strike. The L-G is not helping us end the strike. Given this situation, the people of Delhi have a lot of hopes from you. We request you with folded palms to help end the strike so that work can begin in Delhi again,” Kejriwal told the PM.