Amid Uproar on Draft New Education Policy, Venkaiah Naidu Urges People to First Analyse Document

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Amid Uproar on Draft New Education Policy, Venkaiah Naidu Urges People to First Analyse Document
The draft of the new National Education Policy, proposed by the panel constituted by Prakash Javadekar when he was HRD minister in the previous Modi government, had suggested teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu addressing a gathering.
Loading...
Visakhapatnam: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday appealed to people to study, analyse and debate the Draft New Education Policy and not to come to hasty conclusions.
Noting that core issues of education were very important and deserve the attention of all stakeholders, he said reducing the load of school bags, promoting sports, inculcating morals, scientific and rationale temperament, history among others should become part of the curriculum.
His comments come in the backdrop of a controversy over the recommendation of a HRD ministry panel to teach Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.
The draft of the new National Education Policy, proposed by the panel constituted by Prakash Javadekar when he was HRD minister in the previous Modi government, had suggested teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.
The DMK and other parties in Tamil Nadu have strongly opposed the three language formula's continuation with add-on features proposed in the draft National Education Policy alleging it was tantamount to "thrusting" Hindi and wanted it junked.
Inaugurating a two-day conference on 'Industry Academy Interaction for Improvement of Quality of Academics' organized by the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Naidu called for establishing a symbiotic relationship between academia and the industry to create an ecosystem for innovation to thrive and generate employment for the youth.
For this to be achieved, he wanted the industry to play a more pro-active role and establish a strong organic link with the academic institutions.
The Vice-President asked the Industry and academia to look at long-term collaborations rather than join hands for limited purposes and one-off projects to promote the culture of research in a big way in our universities and other important academic institutions.
Naidu suggested to the corporate entities to identify specific areas of interest and fund doctoral and post-doctoral research connected to them.
He also urged them to set up a special corpus or fund for financing research projects that would lead to innovations, benefit the society and economy of the country.
Pointing out that many students passing out of the portals of higher education institutions were lacking employable skills, Naidu said organisations hiring young graduates were forced to impart further on-the-job training from six months to one year.
Calling for a revamp of the education system, the Vice President said students must not only be employable but also possess life skills, language skills, technological skills and entrepreneurial skills to enable them to be gainfully employed or self-employed.
Expressing concern over instances of atrocities against women and gender discrimination,he said the education system should produce socially responsible citizens and called for bringing about a change in the mindset.
Programmes like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao' and Swachh Bharat should become people's movements, he added.
Observing that India was once known as 'Vishwaguru,' Naidu said the country must once again become the global hub for knowledge and innovation.
Noting that core issues of education were very important and deserve the attention of all stakeholders, he said reducing the load of school bags, promoting sports, inculcating morals, scientific and rationale temperament, history among others should become part of the curriculum.
His comments come in the backdrop of a controversy over the recommendation of a HRD ministry panel to teach Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.
The draft of the new National Education Policy, proposed by the panel constituted by Prakash Javadekar when he was HRD minister in the previous Modi government, had suggested teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.
The DMK and other parties in Tamil Nadu have strongly opposed the three language formula's continuation with add-on features proposed in the draft National Education Policy alleging it was tantamount to "thrusting" Hindi and wanted it junked.
Inaugurating a two-day conference on 'Industry Academy Interaction for Improvement of Quality of Academics' organized by the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Naidu called for establishing a symbiotic relationship between academia and the industry to create an ecosystem for innovation to thrive and generate employment for the youth.
For this to be achieved, he wanted the industry to play a more pro-active role and establish a strong organic link with the academic institutions.
The Vice-President asked the Industry and academia to look at long-term collaborations rather than join hands for limited purposes and one-off projects to promote the culture of research in a big way in our universities and other important academic institutions.
Naidu suggested to the corporate entities to identify specific areas of interest and fund doctoral and post-doctoral research connected to them.
He also urged them to set up a special corpus or fund for financing research projects that would lead to innovations, benefit the society and economy of the country.
Pointing out that many students passing out of the portals of higher education institutions were lacking employable skills, Naidu said organisations hiring young graduates were forced to impart further on-the-job training from six months to one year.
Calling for a revamp of the education system, the Vice President said students must not only be employable but also possess life skills, language skills, technological skills and entrepreneurial skills to enable them to be gainfully employed or self-employed.
Expressing concern over instances of atrocities against women and gender discrimination,he said the education system should produce socially responsible citizens and called for bringing about a change in the mindset.
Programmes like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao' and Swachh Bharat should become people's movements, he added.
Observing that India was once known as 'Vishwaguru,' Naidu said the country must once again become the global hub for knowledge and innovation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli Cleared off Injury Concern After Hurting Thumb in Training
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- Buying a New Tata Sky Connection? Here Are All The Set Top Box Choices, at New Prices
- Kit Harrington's Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys Is Now a Desi Reaction Meme
- This Russian Company is Offering Women Extra Pay to Wear Skirts or Dresses to Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results