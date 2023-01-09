Amid Uproar Over 'Pee' Incident, Complaint Lodged Against Drunk Men on Board Delhi-Patna IndiGo Flight

Three drunk men on Delhi-Patna IndiGo (6E-6383) flight allegedly misbehaved with the other passengers and crew members. Sources said the three had a scuffle with air an hostess and other crew members when they tried to stop them.

An FIR was lodged after the aircraft landed at 8.55pm. Airport sources told News18 that two of the accused, Rohit Kumar and Nitin Kumar, were taken into custody by CISF while the third, Pintu Kumar, managed to escape from the airport. The airline, however, denied reports of any scuffle and said that a complaint was filed after the incident as per protocol.

This incident is the latest in the series of mid-air issues and brawls and comes days after the Air India New York-Delhi flight “peeing" case where a passenger is allegedly of urinated on a woman in an inebriated state.

The Bengaluru Police on Saturday confirmed the arrest of Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on the senior citizen co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26.

Mishra was arrested from a guest house in Bengaluru and was brought to Delhi later where he was produced in a court over the matter. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

The accused, who held a top post in the US financial services company Wells Fargo until he was fired on Friday, had been holed up in Bengaluru ever since a lookout circular was issued as the matter escalated over a month after the incident took place.

