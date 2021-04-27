Amidst Clamour For Oxygen, Noida Man Develops Water-Based Oxygen Concentrator-Cum-Mini Ventilator

As the want of life-saving oxygen cylinders is growing under rising Corona cases, a Noida man has developed a portable water-based oxygen concentrator. Normally, the machines being used in hospitals are air-based.

This innovation is available now and that too at half the price of the air-based oxygen cylinder’s cost. The device which comes in three variants makes from one to eight litres of oxygen per minute from zero TDS or RO water.

The maker of this indigenous product, Ashutosh Verma, says he has been in talks with the health authorities but his manufacturing capacity is limited as there is excessive demand. Against the demand of 1,000 per day, he is able to produce only up to 10 to 12 units a day.

Verma is on a hiring spree to get engineers on board to step up the manufacturing also as limited staff due to the Corona lockdown had affected the production.

Ashutosh Verma, Founder Exalta India, says, “This product works as an oxygen concentrator, compressed oxygen, as well as a mini ventilator which is 100% made-in-India with no foreign components used. We’re calling it a Mini Ventilator because it can provide you with oxygen at the rate of positive pressure to the lungs which can act as a non-invasive-ventilator at your home. It’s portable, handy, and easy to carry.”

The machines use Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) technology and come in three variants of 50, 100 and 200 liters per minute.

“Our oxygen concentrators give you cost-benefit and the convenience of not depending on the vendors for the supply or filling of oxygen cylinders, etc. We have got more than 2,000 orders in the last few days. We have also been in talks with the government officials and private hospitals for the supply of commercial oxygen concentrators. We are trying to meet the demands of both common people and hospitals at the same time. With rising demand every day, we have increased the production of both commercial oxygen concentrator and the portable mini ventilator both. Feedback from a hospital in Gujarat has been encouraging as some patients have been discharged after treatment with the help of our products,” he said

Feedback from a Gujarat hospital

One machine has saved five people’s life and discharged. Now, giving treatment to the 6th person.

