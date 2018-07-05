English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amidst Confusion Over SC Verdict, Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Time to Meet LG Anil Baijal
According to the Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, IAS officers posted with the Delhi government are refusing to follow government orders despite the recent Supreme Court judgment.
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a function in New Delhi. (AP Photo)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sought time to meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to resolve the prevailing confusion over the Supreme Court’s decision on who is the administrative head of Delhi.
This comes after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that IAS officers posted with the Delhi government are refusing to follow government orders despite the recent Supreme Court judgment.
“Sought time to meet Hon’ble LG today to seek his support and cooperation in the implementation of the order of Hon’ble SC and in the development of Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stepped up its attack on the LG with Delhi Cabinet Minister and AAP's Delhi chief Gopal Rai tweeting, “Despite the verdict of the apex court, the Centre and the L-G are instigating bureaucrats to not follow the orders of the elected government of Delhi. This shows that the Centre will not stop its tactics to harass the Delhi government.”
The latest confrontation is because of a differing interpretation of the Supreme Court’s orders, which were delivered in its verdict on Wednesday.
While the 585-page SC verdict gives primacy to the elected government, it does not specifically mention “services” or any other specific department. According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the order makes it clear that apart from the three reserved subjects – land, police and public order – all subjects fall under the purview of the state government.
However, sources said Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had written a note to Sisodia on Wednesday night saying the order does not specifically quash the 2015 notification that took the services department away from the Delhi government.
The Delhi government, mere hours after the Supreme Court verdict, issued a notification saying that orders and postings would revert to the old, pre-2015 system where it was under the Council of Ministers. “The Supreme Court order has made things very clear about how the system is supposed to function in Delhi and what the constitutional framework is. It is unfortunate that despite that, officers have refused to listen to those orders. If the orders of the courts are rejected by the officers, how will democracy functioning? This will lead to chaos,” Sisodia said on Thursday morning.
