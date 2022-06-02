Amidst Protests Over Kerala’s SilverLine, Centre Tells HC No Approval for Social Impact Study of Project

The Union government has informed the Kerala high court that no financial approval has been granted for the project or clearance for the social impact assessment study was given for the SilverLine project – a semi-high speed railway project.

At present, the Kerala government is conducting the social impact assessment study. The demarcation stone laying of the semi high-speed rail project from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod had faced stiff resistance from people. Protests were taking place across the state over the SilverLine project, with some even threatening to commit suicide.

Assistant Solicitor General of India has informed the Kerala High Court that the government and the Railways have “not approved/concurred the social impact assessment study conducted by the State of Kerala in the SilverLine project”.

It is also submitted that the Centre and the Indian Railways have not concurred with the Kerala government to lay down the stones or marks during the survey being conducted for the project.

The In-Principle Approval (IPA) was taken only for pre-investment activities, which has been conveyed to the ministry of railways. Granting of IPA only means presentation of DPR, which brings out the complete details of the project, including finances.

It was also submitted in the high court that no financial approval has been granted for the project, according to the finance ministry’s guidelines.

The SilverLine project covers 529.45 km railway line from Thiruvanathapuram to Kasargod in north Kerala, covering 11 districts through 11 stations. At present, the train travel times takes 12 hours, which will reduce to less than four hours with the new railway line.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 63,940 crore, and is touted as the one of the biggest infrastructure plans being pitched by the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.