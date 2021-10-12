Amit Khare, Man Behind NEP 2020, Appointed Advisor to PM Modi

Former Secretary (HRD), Information and Broadcasting (I&B)- Amit Khare, an IAS officer of the 1985 batch Jharkhand cadre was appointed as the advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. On September 30, Khare retired as the secretary (higher education).

An official order stated, “the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.) (JH:1985) as Advisor to the Prime Minister in Prime Minister’s Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, on contract basis, as per other usual terms and conditions as are applicable in the case of re-employed officers of Secretary level in Government of India, initially for a period of two years of until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Khare has been known as the man behind National Education Policy 2020 and made it successful under the direction of PM Modi. He also played a significant role in bringing key changes in the I and B ministry concerning digital media regulations. Khare is now joining the Prime Minister’s Office after ex-cabinet secretary PK Sinha and ex-secretary Amarjeet Sinha left the PMO as advisors.

