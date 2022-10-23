Amit Mishra's 'Googly' to Barmy Army's India-Pakistan Tweet Has Cricket Fans in Splits

India vs Pakistan is always one of the most historic matches in the history of cricket. People wait for this day very eagerly and today, it’s the day. It’s India vs Pakistan match day. The arch-rivals are all set to lock horns at the MCG in their opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage. As always, the chatter around the contest is huge. Amid all of this, Twitter page which goes by the name England’s Barmy Army posted about the hype that surrounds India vs Pakistan. “What’s an India vs Pakistan. Never heard of it,” read the tweet. England’s Barmy Army is an England cricket supporters club.

This tweet caught the eye of Indian cricketer Amit Mishra and he had a hilarious response. Retweeting the tweet, he wrote, “Creating a problem and then forgetting it.. typical English behaviour.”

Have a look:

Creating a problem and then forgetting it.. typical English behaviour. https://t.co/MJaak8NZO1 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 23, 2022

Since Retweeted, the tweet has gathered over 21K likes. “Destroyed in seconds,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “That’s Officially the Biggest Burn for English in 2022.”

Destroyed in seconds https://t.co/lWbW1ztMKU — Ragu Ravichandar (@itzme_ragu7) October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Team India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in the Group 2 clash of T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India decided to play Ravichandran Ashwin over Yuzvendra Chahal in their opening match of the campaign.

Also, Arshdeep Singh got the better of Pakistan captain Babar Azam on the first ball of the second over. Golden duck for Babar as the Indian fans were at Cloud9. The Pakistan captain took the DRS but it turned out to be plumb. A dream start for India and Arshdeep Singh.

Read all the Latest India News here