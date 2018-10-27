English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah Becomes 'First' Passenger at New Kannur Airport
The date of the international airport’s official inauguration is yet to be finalised.
BJP chief Amit Shah. (Twitter @AmitShah)
Kannur (Kerala): BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday unofficially became the 'first passenger' to have walked through the brand new international airport here, which will open shortly to the public.
The date of inauguration is yet to be finalised.
Shah arrived earlier in the morning and was given a rousing welcome by the entire top brass of the state Bharatiya Janata Party.
He is in Kannur to inaugurate the new district office of the BJP.
From Kannur, Shah will travel to the state capital and also to Varkala before returning to the national capital on Sunday.
