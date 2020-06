Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appealed to everyone to take a resolution to preserve the environment for a better future.

Shah also said from time immemorial, India has a rich tradition and deep knowledge about nature conservation.

"Different ways of worshipping and preserving the environment are intrinsic to our culture. On this World Environment Day, let us resolve to preserve our environment for a better tomorrow," he tweeted.

World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year.