Amit Shah Calls on Bhagwat During RSS Conclave

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the RSS will conclude later in the day.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2018, 1:20 PM IST
Amit Shah Calls on Bhagwat During RSS Conclave
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah. (Twitter @AmitShah)
Mumbai: BJP president Amit Shah called on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Friday in Maharashtra's Bhayander, where the sangh's three-day meeting is currently underway.

Shah arrived in the city at around 2 am and directly went to Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Bhayander, a functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said.

The three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak of the RSS will conclude later in the day.

The RSS office-bearer declined to reveal any details of the meeting between Shah and Bhagwat.
He said, "The meeting was related to the party (BJP), but not the RSS conclave".
