Amit Shah Calls Up Fadnavis, Assures Help to Deal with Flood Situation in Maharashtra
The home minister assured the chief minister of all kind of assistance from the central government to tackle the flood situation, according to an home ministry official.
A view of a flooded locality in Badlapur, Maharashtra, on Sunday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday and assured him of all help to deal with floods in the state, officials said.
During the telephonic conversation, Shah was briefed by Fadnavis about the flood situation in Maharashtra and the steps taken for rescue and relief of the affected people.
The central government is also closely monitoring the situation, the official said.
The flood situation due to heavy rains has worsened in western Maharashtra on Thursday. Nine people were drowned when a rescue boat capsized in flood-ravaged Sangli district.
