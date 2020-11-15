Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi at 5pm on Sunday amid a spike in new cases and rise in pollution levels due to Diwali fireworks and stubble burning. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain will attend the meeting at North Block.

In the meeting, Kejriwal is likely to push his government's earlier request to Shah for providing additional beds in central government-run hospitals in the backdrop of the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The Delhi CM may also seek further assistance from the central government, including cooperation by other states, in controlling pollution which is increasing during the festive season.

Kejriwal had earlier sought Shah's intervention in handling the alarming Covid-19 situation in the national capital. The steps already taken by the Delhi government to control the pandemic are also likely to be discussed in the meeting.

The meeting comes at a time when the national capital is witnessing more than 7,000 cases on a daily basis for the past few days.

The city-state recorded 7,340 Covid-19 cases in a day on Saturday, taking the infection tally to over 4.82 lakh, while 96 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 7,519. The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases was recorded on Wednesday and 85 fatalities were recorded that day. On November 12, the number of fatalities was 104, the highest in over five months.

Pollution has also been a major concern in the national capital with thick blanket of noxious smog enveloping most parts of the city on Sunday, the morning after Diwali. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 'severe’ category following blatant violation of the ban on Diwali crackers and unabated stubble burning in neighbouring states.