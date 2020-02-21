Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Amit Shah Chairs GoM on Juvenile Justice Act; Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani and Others Attend

Those who attended the GoM meet were -- Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amit Shah Chairs GoM on Juvenile Justice Act; Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani and Others Attend
A file photo of Home Minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi: A Group of Ministers (GoM), headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, held a meeting on Friday and is believed to have discussed about the proposed amendments in the Juvenile Justice Act, officials said.

Those who attended the GoM meet were -- Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

The GoM discussed issues related to the proposed amendments in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, an official said. However, it was not immediately known what amendments the government was planning to effect in the Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram