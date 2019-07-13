Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Amit Shah Directs NDRF Officials to Be on High Alert for Floods, Provide Help to States

Heavy rains and floods have affected Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram. While seven people lost their lives in Assam, five died in Meghalaya and two each in Bihar and Mizoram.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amit Shah Directs NDRF Officials to Be on High Alert for Floods, Provide Help to States
File photo of BJP President Amit Shah. (Image : PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday directed the NDRF and all the agencies dealing with flood rescue and relief operations to remain on high alert so that they are able to handle any situation that arises.

Heavy rains and floods have affected Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram. While seven people lost their lives in Assam, five died in Meghalaya and two each in Bihar and Mizoram.

"The home minister has directed the NDRF (National Disaster Relief Force) and all officials concerned to remain on high alert to deal with any situation arising out of the floods," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told reporters here.

The directive was issued at a high-level meeting, chaired by Shah and attended by top officials. Rai said the home minister also directed the central government officials to be in regular touch with the states which have been affected by the floods so far.

"The home minister said all efforts should be made to save lives and properties in the flood-hit areas," Rai said. The meeting reviewed the rains in the country while officials briefed him about the situation in Assam, Bihar and Meghalaya.

"NDRF teams have already been deployed in the affected states and, if required, more team will be sent. We are ready to provide whatever help the states will need. 24-hour control rooms have also been set up by agencies concerned," he said.

Later in a tweet, Shah said he had a meeting with MoS Nityanand Rai, senior MHA officials and departments concerned on the developing flood situation in various parts of the country. "Directed all related officials to ensure proper relief, rescue and rehabilitation measures," he tweeted.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram