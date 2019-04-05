English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah Filed False Affidavit, Should be Disqualified, Congress Tells EC
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the party also discussed with the poll panel the issue of Rs 1.8 crore in cash being seized in Arunachal Pradesh hours before PM Narendra Modi’s visit earlier this week.
File photo of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
New Delhi: The Congress on Friday met officials of the Election Commission in New Delhi and discussed several issues that the party said were of “crucial” importance in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the delegation brought up Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments during a speech in Wardha in which he had questioned Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad.
The Congress delegation was made up of Singhvi, Ahmed Patel, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh.
Singhvi said the party has sought that BJP chief Amit Shah’s nomination from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat be disqualified as he has filed a false affidavit of his income declaration. The Congress leader said the party also brought up with the poll panel the issue of cash seizure in Arunachal Pradesh, where currency worth Rs 1.8 crore was seized before Modi’s visit earlier this week.
The cash was seized from a car in Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s convoy ,with the Congress alleging a “cash for votes” scam in the state. The party has asked the poll panel to register a case against Modi as well as the chief minister and his deputy.
The Congress has also sought the termination of the candidature of Tapir Gao, the BJP's Arunachal Pradesh president who has been fielded from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency.
