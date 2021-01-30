Hailed by Amit Shah as a 'Fighter', former TMC leader Rajib Banerjee Likely to Join BJP Today

Kolkata: Hours after former Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee quit the Trinamool Congress party, Union home minister Amit Shah called him up and said that he was a 'fighter'. Banerjee is now on his way to New Delhi in a special flight to meet Shah. BJP in-charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, has also spoken to Banerjee, a former forest minister who represented the Domjur assembly seat. Banerjee has already resigned as an MLA.

In Delhi, Banerjee is likely to present his list of suggestions to Shah regarding the welfare of the people of Bengal. Shah has already shared with Banerjee the BJP's roadmap for development in Bengal. The former TMC member is expected to join the BJP today evening, around 7 pm, and fly back tonight.

On January 22, Rajib Banerjee resigned from Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet. He claimed that he wanted to quit the party in 2018 after he was removed from the state irrigation department without any consultation. Addressing the media in front of the Raj Bhawan, a teary-eyed Banerjee had said, “I never thought that one day I have to take this decision. I was hurt when Mamata Banerjee removed me from the irrigation department without any consultation.”

“The Chief Minister has every right to reshuffle her cabinet. But I was expecting a minimum curtsy from her side. She should have informed me before taking the decision. I was in the dark about the reshuffle despite doing my best to serve the department. I came to know about the reshuffle through a television channel,” Banerjee said.

Rajib Banerjee is the latest TMC leader to leave the party. In the run-up to the Assembly elections in the state, several TMC heavyweights, like Suvendu Adhikary, have left the Mamata Banerjee-led party and joined the BJP. Former cricketer and minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla, TMC MP Sunil Mondal and TMC MLA Arindam Bhattacharya have also left the TMC; barring Shukla, the other two have joined the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP of poaching her party’s leaders and said that despite the desertions, the TMC will form the government in Bengal as the people of the state are with her.