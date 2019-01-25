English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah Hails Contributions of Pranab Mukherjee, Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhupen Hazarika
The recognition for Hazarika is a matter of great pride for the people of Assam and Northeast as much as it is for the whole of India, Shah said, adding the nation continues to be mesmerised by the earthiness of his music.
BJP president Amit Shah addressing a rally in Malda, West Bengal.
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Friday hailed the contributions of former president Pranab Mukherjee, noted social activist Nanaji Deshmukh and renowned singer Bhupen Hazarika after they were chosen for the coveted Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.
"I congratulate Pranab Mukherjee on being conferred the Bharat Ratna. He is a statesman whose long years in public life as a law maker and dedication towards serving the nation is an inspiration. Few people have dominated India's public discourse for as long as he has," Shah tweeted.
The recognition for Hazarika is a matter of great pride for the people of Assam and Northeast as much as it is for the whole of India, Shah said, adding the nation continues to be mesmerised by the earthiness of his music.
"Grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recommending the Bharat Ratna to him. Bhupen Hazarika, popularly known as Sudhakantha, has made significant contribution to Indian music and film industry. His music was full of empathy and his art held out a strong message for humanity and universal brotherhood," he said.
Praising BJP stalwart Deshmukh, Shah said Bharat Ratna is a befitting tribute to him.
"Nanaji dedicated his entire life to serving the poorest among the poor. He was a firm believer in the philosophy of integral humanism, did remarkable work for gramin vikas and established the Deendayal Research Institute," Shah said.
Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian honour and the government Friday accorded it to Mukherjee, a Congress veteran before becoming the President in 2012. Deshmukh and Hazarika are getting the award posthumously.
