INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan Reviews Covid-19 Situation in India

File photo of Amit Shah at a meeting on the coronavirus crisis in Delhi last Sunday.

File photo of Amit Shah at a meeting on the coronavirus crisis in Delhi last Sunday.

Apart from Vardhan, others who attended the meeting included top officials of the health and home ministries, the official said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 1, 2020, 10:04 PM IST
Share this:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and senior officials of their ministries, officials said.

So far 5,85,493 people have been infected by coronavirus which so far has claimed 17,400 lives across the country.

Shah reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country. It was a routine meeting, a home ministry official said.

Apart from Vardhan, others who attended the meeting included top officials of the health and home ministries, the official said.

India registered the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths at 507 on Wednesday with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 per cent of the fatalities, while 18,653 new infections were reported taking the total tally to 5,85,493, according to health ministry data.

This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 18,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,94,958 infections from June 1 till date.

The number of active cases stands at 2,20,114, while 3,47,978 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 am.

"Thus, around 59.43 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading