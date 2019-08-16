New Delhi: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who was admitted to AIIMS on August 9, is critical, said sources as home minister Amit Shah and health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan rushed to the hospital late on Friday.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has not issued any bulletin on Jaitley's health condition after last Friday, when he was admitted.

Shah and Vardhan along with PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president J P Nadda and Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav had also checked on Jaitley last week.

In May this year, the former minister was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

A lawyer by profession, Jaitley had been an important part in Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure as prime minister. He held the finance and defence portfolios, and often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections presumably because of his ill-health.

He had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

In September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

