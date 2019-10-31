Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Amit Shah Inaugurates Delhi Police Headquarters, Says Internal Security Top Priority for Govt

Inaugurating the new Delhi Police headquarters, Amit Shah stressed on the need to change the image of police. Shah also paid tributes to Delhi Police personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amit Shah Inaugurates Delhi Police Headquarters, Says Internal Security Top Priority for Govt
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi: Internal security is top priority of the Modi government, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday, emphasising that several steps have been taken to ensure it, including improving vigil on the borders and cracking down on fake notes.

Inaugurating the new Delhi Police headquarters, Shah stressed on the need to change the image of police.

"Internal security is on the top of the priority list of the Modi government. We have undertaken a lot of work to improve security on the borders and crackdown on fake notes," he said.

Shah also paid tributes to Delhi Police personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, and to inspector MC Sharma killed during the Batla House encounter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram