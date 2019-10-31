Amit Shah Inaugurates Delhi Police Headquarters, Says Internal Security Top Priority for Govt
Inaugurating the new Delhi Police headquarters, Amit Shah stressed on the need to change the image of police. Shah also paid tributes to Delhi Police personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Internal security is top priority of the Modi government, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday, emphasising that several steps have been taken to ensure it, including improving vigil on the borders and cracking down on fake notes.
Inaugurating the new Delhi Police headquarters, Shah stressed on the need to change the image of police.
"Internal security is on the top of the priority list of the Modi government. We have undertaken a lot of work to improve security on the borders and crackdown on fake notes," he said.
Shah also paid tributes to Delhi Police personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, and to inspector MC Sharma killed during the Batla House encounter.
