Amit Shah Interview LIVE: Strengthened Healthcare Facilities Before Sending Migrant Workers Back, India Well Placed Against Covid-19, Says HM

Event Highlights
- BJP Will Form Next Govt in Bengal With Full Majority: Shah
- Scindia's Resignation Was Due to Lack of Respect Within Congress: Amit Shah
- Will Not Take LAC Issue With China Lightly: Amit Shah
- Atma Nirbhar Bharat Package Will Help Revive Economy: Shah
- Rahul Gandhi is Walking Around Without a Plan: Amit Shah
- 55 Lakh Migrant Ferried Till Now: Amit Shah
- India Better Than Other Countries in Fighting Covid-19: Shah
- Modi Govt's Biggest Achievement is its Fight Against Covid-19: Shah
- Abrogation of Ar 370 Was in Demand for Long: Amit Shah
- 50 Cr People Benefitted from Ayushman Bharat
The home minister said the country is well-placed against the coronavirus pandemic as cases are comparatively fewer in India, and the mortality rate, too, is lower compared to the global average. Shah said the entire world is praising how India has managed to control the spread of virus under PM Narendra Modi, and praised the work done by states together with the Centre.
#AmitShahOnNews18 – The Centre has stood with the Maharashtra government in its fight against COVID : Union Home Minister @AmitShah tells @Network18Group Editor-in-Chief @18RahulJoshi. pic.twitter.com/8gc7KD9tgs— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) June 1, 2020
#AmitShahOnNews18 – West Bengal is the only state that has accepted the least number of migrants. Even today, they are not accepting trains: Union Home Minister @AmitShah tells @Network18Group Editor-in-Chief @18RahulJoshi. pic.twitter.com/8hNwzcApA8— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) June 1, 2020
#AmitShahOnNews18 – Even when Rajnath Singh was the Home Minister, terrorism was under control in Kashmir because government of India performed: Union Home Minister @AmitShah tells @Network18Group Editor-in-Chief @18RahulJoshi. pic.twitter.com/EQ6CKDpUBK— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) June 1, 2020
BJP Will Form Next Govt in Bengal With Full Majority: Shah | On Mamta Banerjee's statement, Home Minister Amit Shah says, if Mamata wishes that the BJP runs the government in West Bengal, it will fulfill its wish soon. The BJP will form the next government in the state with full majority, says Shah.
Scindia's Resignation Was Due to Lack of Respect Within Congress: Amit Shah | On Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Madhya Pradesh political turmoil, Home Minister Amit Shah says, the rebellion happened due to lack of respect for leadership within the Congress. It was the responsibility of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
Will Not Take LAC Issue With China Lightly: Amit Shah | On the ongoing tension with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Home Minister Amit Shah says, we will not take the issue lightly. The Modi government will not compromise on the issue and it is being dealth with both militarily and diplomatically.
#AmitShahOnNews18 – There is no country in this world whose economy is unaffected due to COVID. I'm confident that India’s position in a post-COVID world will be better than that of pre-COVID world: Union Home Minister @AmitShah tells @Network18Group Editor-in-Chief @18RahulJoshi pic.twitter.com/AiAvkO7zrZ— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) June 1, 2020
#AmitShahOnNews18 – Rs 4,000 crore has been directly transferred to the bank accounts of shramiks working in the construction sector: Union Home Minister @AmitShah tells @Network18Group Editor-in-Chief @18RahulJoshi. pic.twitter.com/qVnH4FsYNK— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) June 1, 2020
Special trains were started from May 1, but before that on April 20, the government started sending labourers from nearby areas to their states. 41 lakh laborers were sent by bus service. About 4,000 trains were run for migrants, however, some of the labourers lost patience and started walking towards their states so we took many people to the nearest railway station or their native district: Amit Shah.
#AmitShahOnNews18 – Across all districts, the healthcare infrastructure has been improved. Right from police, Home Guards, and frontline workers – all have been given trainings: Union Home Minister @AmitShah tells @Network18Group Editor-in-Chief @18RahulJoshi. pic.twitter.com/ws4A5Jy1qf— CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) June 1, 2020
55 Lakh Migrant Ferried Till Now: Amit Shah | The Modi government has arranged buses and trains for the migrants and till now, 55 lakh migrants have been sent to their native states. The Railways has helped migrants in returning home - most of whom have now completed their quarantine period and started living with their families: Amit Shah
In response to the ongoing migrant crisis in the country, Home Minister Amit Shah says, had migrant labourers been sent to the respective states before the lockdown, it would have posed a huge problem on the state governments as they did not have sufficient testing/quarantine facilities at that time. We wanted to first strengthen the healthcare system in states before sending the migrant workers, he said.
India Better Than Other Countries in Fighting Covid-19: Shah | Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is a better position in comparison to the rest of the world in fight against coronavirus. Till now, 12.6 per lakh people in the country have been affected by Covid19, which is far better than US, Brazil and other countries. India's recovery rate in is above 42%, according to the latest data: Amit Shah.
Union home minister Amit Shah speaks to News18.
The home minister also shed light on the next stage of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic as the country moves towards ‘Unlock 1.0’ after over two months of lockdown, and said the two months were used to improve facilities and ramp up testing. The union home ministry had on Saturday partially reopened the country and prepared a three-phase lockdown exit plan, while extending the restrictions for the containment zones that have high number of Covid-19 cases till June 30.
The central government has allowed places of worship, malls, restaurants and hotels to open from June 8 in the first phase, while schools, colleges and other educations institutions will be opened in the phase two, for which no date has been given yet.
Shah also weighed in on the border standoff with China, saying the Narendra Modi-led central government cannot take the issue of the skirmish along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh lightly and will not compromise on it. "We can't take the issue of LAC lightly," he told CNN-News in an exclusive interview. "The government will not compromise one bit on this issue. We are dealing with this both militarily and diplomatically."
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shehnaaz Gill's Cryptic Caption On Her Latest Pic Leaves Fans Wondering If All Is Well With Her
- Vocal for Local: Sania Mirza Encourages Local Brands in India
- Anonymous is Back, Making Everyone Google About Princess Diana's Death, 22 Years Later
- After Months of Quarantine, Queen Elizabeth Spotted Riding Her Favourite Pony Again
- Android Users Beware! Setting This Gorgeous Image as The Wallpaper Will Render Your Phone Useless