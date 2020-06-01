Amit Shah Interview LIVE: Strengthened Healthcare Facilities Before Sending Migrant Workers Back, India Well Placed Against Covid-19, Says HM

Union home minister Amit Shah speaks to News18.



The home minister also shed light on the next stage of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic as the country moves towards ‘Unlock 1.0’ after over two months of lockdown, and said the two months were used to improve facilities and ramp up testing. The union home ministry had on Saturday partially reopened the country and prepared a three-phase lockdown exit plan, while extending the restrictions for the containment zones that have high number of Covid-19 cases till June 30.



The central government has allowed places of worship, malls, restaurants and hotels to open from June 8 in the first phase, while schools, colleges and other educations institutions will be opened in the phase two, for which no date has been given yet.



Shah also weighed in on the border standoff with China, saying the Narendra Modi-led central government cannot take the issue of the skirmish along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh lightly and will not compromise on it. "We can't take the issue of LAC lightly," he told CNN-News in an exclusive interview. "The government will not compromise one bit on this issue. We are dealing with this both militarily and diplomatically."