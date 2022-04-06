Amit Shah Introduces Bill in Rajya Sabha Allowing Police to Collect Biological Samples of Convicts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved a bill in Rajya Sabha to provide legal sanction to the police for taking physical and biological samples of convicts and other persons accused of a criminal activity. The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, which will replace the Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Shah said the bill is aimed at strengthening the investigation process by incorporating the technological advancements in the 100 years old law. The Home Minister said the existing law, which was framed during the British era, is not adequate in the modern times.

The proposed law aims to increase the conviction rate of criminals. The bill provides for legal sanction for taking appropriate body measurements of persons who are required to give such measurements and will make the investigation of crime more efficient and expeditious and will also help increase the conviction rate.

The Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920 was enacted to authorise the taking of measurements and photographs of convicts and other persons.The term "measurements" used in the said 1920 Act is limited to allow for taking of finger impressions and foot-print impressions of limited category of convicted and non-convicted persons and photographs on the order of a magistrate.

As per the new bill, the scope of "measurements" has been expanded to include finger-impressions, palm-print and foot-print impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical and biological samples and their analysis, among others.

