Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » India
1-min read

'Amit Shah Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren Has Education Portfolio': 7th Graders Stun State Minister

Jharkhand Minister for School Education and Literacy, Jagarnath Mahto had visited the school at Koiya village in Gola block of Ramgarh district on Wednesday and the incident went viral on social media and was reported in online portals.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Amit Shah Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren Has Education Portfolio': 7th Graders Stun State Minister
(Representative Image)

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): The Jharkhand Minister for School Education and Literacy, Jagarnath Mahto was in for a shock when he was told by school children that Hemant Soren is the education minister of the state.

The students of class seven of the government school at Ramgarh, to whom he was speaking, had more for him in store.

When Mahto asked them who is the chief minister, they shot back : "Amit Shah". Soren is the chief minister of the tribal state, while Shah is the union home minister.

Mahto had visited the school at Koiya village in Gola block of Ramgarh district on Wednesday and the incident went viral on social media and was reported in online portals.

The head mistress of the school Kalawati Soni said on Thursday that the students were apparently unaware of Mahto as he had taken charge just about 10 days ago. Soni said she was on leave when the minister visited the school and the students failed to give the correct answers.

The school has 90 teachers, one permanent teacher and three para-teachers, she added. Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh told PTI

that a probe has been ordered into the poor education skills of the government school.

He said that the district superintendent of education, Sushil Kumar would enquire into the incident and submit a report to the administration.

Mahato, who took oath as a minister on January 28 and got the portfolio the next day, has said that he will continue to make surprise visits to schools.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram