Amit Shah Kicks Off BJP's 'Seva Saptah' to Mark Modi's Birthday, Sweeps Floors at AIIMS

Shah, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party Working President JP Nadda, senior party leader Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta swept the floors at the AIIMS here as part of the 'seva saptah' campaign.

IANS

Updated:September 14, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
A video grab shows Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah sweeping the floors at AIIMS in New Delhi. (Twitter/@ANI)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday kicked off the party's "seva saptah" (service week) as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations.

Shah, along with the Bharatiya Janata Party Working President JP Nadda, senior party leader Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta swept the floors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here as part of the 'seva saptah' campaign.

The party leaders also visited the patients admitted in the hospital.

After cleaning the floors at the AIIMS, Shah told the media: "BJP workers across the country will begin celebrating 'seva saptah' from today. Our Prime Minister has dedicated his entire life to serve the nation and has worked for the poor."

"So, it is appropriate that we celebrate his birthday week as 'seva saptah'."

Prime Minister Modi's birthday is on September 17.

Shah also asked the party workers to go among the poor across the country and highlight the works of the Centre.

The BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said on Friday that from September 14-20, the party will undertake innumerable social initiatives across the nation.

He added that the BJP has also planned several exhibitions to showcase the social work done by Modi.

According to the party leaders, these exhibitions will be organised in every district by the BJP cadres to display the works of the Centre under Modi's leadership.

