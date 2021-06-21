CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WTCFinal#Coronavirus#InternationalYogaDay#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi for Record-breaking Covid-19 Vaccination
1-MIN READ

Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi for Record-breaking Covid-19 Vaccination

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

More than 80 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID19 vaccination came into effect.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for the record-breaking vaccination of 80 lakh people against COVID-19 in a single day and said it was another feather in the cap of the country’s inoculation drive against the viral disease. More than 80 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect.

“Incredible! Another feather in the cap of India’s vaccination drive. 80 Lakh COVID vaccine doses administered today. Such a record-breaking accomplishment.Congratulations to the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji," Shah tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 21, 2021, 22:58 IST