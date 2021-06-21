Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi for Record-breaking Covid-19 Vaccination

Union Home Minister Amit Shah complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for the record-breaking vaccination of 80 lakh people against COVID-19 in a single day and said it was another feather in the cap of the country’s inoculation drive against the viral disease. More than 80 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination came into effect.

“Incredible! Another feather in the cap of India’s vaccination drive. 80 Lakh COVID vaccine doses administered today. Such a record-breaking accomplishment.Congratulations to the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji," Shah tweeted.

