'Modi is the Only PM...': Bearing the Cleanliness Torch, Amit Shah Kicks Off Gandhi Jayanti With a Few Praises
Addressing a rally at the start of the 'Sankalp Yatra', Home Minister Amit Shah urged people to stop using single-use plastic as it takes nearly 400 years to degrade.
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday gave a clarion call to shun single-use plastic while urging citizens to take an initiative to make this a mass movement.
After flagging off the party's 'Sankalp Yatra' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Shah, along with Delhi BJP leaders, undertook a 'padyatra' for 500 metres amid tight security.
Before participating in the foot march, the BJP president in a meeting highlighted the perils of single-use plastic, saying it takes nearly 400 years for the plastic to degrade. Shah said even animals are adversely affected due to single-use plastic.
"It is the responsibility of BJP workers and people of country to make it a mass movement. Single-use plastic is dangerous to the country and the world," he said. Shah said the Narendra Modi government has organised several events to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to re-establish his values and principles in the country.
"Today is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi ji who not only played a vital role in getting the country its Independence but he also displayed to the world the power of satyagrah," the home minister said.
"Gandhi was the ambassador of cleanliness and after independence, Modi is the only prime minister who has made it a mass movement," Shah said. He said Modi has worked to take the concept of cleanliness to the grassroots level.
The BJP president said the party's elected representatives will undertake the 'padyatra' for the next 15 days to take forward Gandhi's values and principles among the masses. Delhi BJP chief Manjo Tiwari and Union Minister Harsh Vardhan were also present at the event.
The BJP had earlier said the party's MPs, MLAs, other elected representatives and office-bearers would join the yatra in different parts of the country on Wednesday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix Reveals He's Never Looked Up a Girl Online Except Rooney Mara
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Unfolds The Future In Style Yet Father Time Holds A Few Answers
- Here's Why Tiger Shroff is the Key to War's Bumper Box Office Opening
- Pink Gulaabi Sky Song from The Sky Is Pink is a Happy Track and You Can't Help But Groove to It
- Now Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Will Allow Your Phone to Ring For 25 Seconds Only