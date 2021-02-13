Amit Shah-led High Level Committee Approves Rs3,113 Crore for 5 States as Disaster Relief

A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday approved around Rs3,113 crore to five states that faced natural disasters and pest attacks in 2020. The states and union territories that will get the additional central assistance from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF)are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Madhya Pradesh, a home ministry statement said.

The committee, under the chairmanship of the home minister, has approved the additional central assistance to the five states and UT, which were affected by floods, cyclones (Nivar and Burevi), and pest attacks during 2020. Andhra Pradesh will get Rs 280.78 crore and Bihar Rs 1,255.27 crore for floods during the South-West monsoon.

Tamil Nadu will get Rs 63.14 crore for cyclone 'Nivar' and Rs 223.77 crore for cyclone 'Burevi' — a total of Rs 286.91 crore The Union Territory of Puducherry will get Rs 9.91 crore for cyclone 'Nivar'.Madhya Pradesh will get Rs 1,280.18 crore for the pest attack during the Kharif season, the statement said.

The central government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities without waiting for the receipts of the memorandum from the affected state governments. While approving the additional central assistance, the home minister said the union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to help the people of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Madhya Pradesh who braved these natural disasters.

In addition, during the financial year 2020-21, to date the central government has released Rs 19,036.43 crore to 28 states from the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) and Rs 4,409.71 crore to 11 states from NDRMF, the statement said.

