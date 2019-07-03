Amit Shah Summons Delhi Police Chief Over Communal Flare-up in Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take a stock of the situation in Delhi's Chandni Chowk following the incident of communal clashes.

A clash broke out between two groups on Sunday over a parking lot. A place of worship was also vandalised in the locality following the incident.

"I have briefed him about the situation here. Things are normal in the Hauz Qazi areas," the Police Commissioner said following his meeting with Amit Shah. The police has so far arrested four people including a minor in the incident.

The Home Minister reprimanded the police commissioner over the incident, ANI quoted sources as saying.

A group of locals even came together on Tuesday asking for peace and "resumption of normal business" even as tensions run high between the two communities. Among them, one Jamshed Siddiqui, said that a peace committee will be constituted towards the renovation of the vandalised place of worship.

Meanwhile, advocate Alakh Alok also moved a PIL in Delhi High Court seeking monitoring probe through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the vandalisation.

The trouble is said to have begun when a 20-year-old resident of the area was parking his scooter outside a building. According to witnesses, a resident of the building who runs an eatery stall there objected to it.

A scuffle is said to have broken out soon after this. A video surfaced online which purportedly shows a man being beaten up by some people who were suspected to be drunk, over a parking issue.

Senior police officials said three separate cases have been registered in connection with the incident. A case has been registered based on the scooter owner's statement, the other case is based on the statement by the building resident and the third case was lodged against unknown persons for rioting and damaging public property.