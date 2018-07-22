English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amit Shah Meets Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai as Part of ‘Sampark’ Campaign
On June 6, Mangeshkar had tweeted in Hindi that she had spoken to Shah over phone and expressed her inability to meet him since she had suffered food poisoning.
Mumbai: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday met melody queen Lata Mangeshkar at her home here as part of the party's "contact for support" campaign.
Shah was scheduled to meet Mangeshkar on June 6 but the visit was cancelled as she was down with food poisoning.
Shah, who was on a day's visit to Mumbai, addressed party meetings and in the evening, met Mangeshkar at her residence.
He was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Raosabheb Danve and Mumbai unit party president Ashish Shelar.
On June 6, Mangeshkar had tweeted in Hindi that she had spoken to Shah over phone and expressed her inability to meet him since she had suffered food poisoning.
She also requested that they can meet during his next visit to Mumbai.
In Sunday's meeting, Shah presented the 88-year-old Bharat Ratna awardee with a booklet on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last four years.
On June 6, Shah had called on actress Madhuri Dixit and industrialist Ratan Tata as part of his party's "Sampark for Samarthan" (contact for support) campaign.
Loading...