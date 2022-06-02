Amit Shah Meets NSA Ajit Doval Amid Civillian Killings in Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday for routine talks. The meeting was held hours after a bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch was shot at by terrorists and died on his way to the hospital. The incident took place just two days after a school teacher was killed in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam district.

Meanwhile, Shah will chair a high-level meeting on June 3 to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This will be the second such exercise in less than a fortnight amid killings in the Valley. The meeting is expected to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, being held after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, senior functionaries of the central government and union territory will participate in the meeting.

