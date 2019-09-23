Amit Shah Moots Idea of Multipurpose ID Card, Says Census 2021 Data Will be Collected Through Mobile App

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday mooted the idea of a multipurpose identity card for citizens with all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and bank accounts. Shah also said the Census 2021 data will be collected through mobile app.

The Home Minister said there should also be a system that when a person dies, the information is updated in the population data automatically. "We can have just one card for all utilities like Aadhaar, passport, bank account, driving licence, voter card. This is a potential," he said.

"Population census is not a boring exercise. It is an exercise that helps to provide people the benefits of the government schemes. National Population Register (NPR) will help government solve many issues in the country," the Union minister said.

It is for the first time in the history of the census that there is a proposal to collect data through an app and people going door-to-door for counting would be encouraged to use their own phone. India's last census was carried out in 2011 when the country's population stood at 121 crore.

In March this year, the government had announced that the next census will be conducted in two phases with March 1, 2021, as the reference date. For Jammu and Kashmir and snow-bound areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date shall be the first day of October 2020, the notification said.

