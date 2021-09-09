CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Bollywood#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » India » Amit Shah, Parliamentary Panel Members Meet President; Submit Report on Official Language
1-MIN READ

Amit Shah, Parliamentary Panel Members Meet President; Submit Report on Official Language

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions on the issue of optimum use of the local languages and official language Hindi. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions on the issue of optimum use of the local languages and official language Hindi. (PTI)

The delegation also had a "meaningful discussion" with the President on optimum use of regional languages and official language Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with the members of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind and presented him a report of the panel. The delegation also had a "meaningful discussion" with the President on optimum use of regional languages and official language Hindi.

"Met Honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind along with the members of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language and presented him its 10th report. Besides, we had a meaningful discussion with the respected President on the issue of optimum use of the local languages and official language Hindi," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 09, 2021, 20:04 IST