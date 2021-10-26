Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Jawans Killed in 2019 Pulwama Attack After Spending Night at CRPF Camp

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday morning paid tribute to the 40 CRPF jawans who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Shah had on Monday decided to extend his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir in order to spend the night with CRPF troopers at the martyrs memorial in Pulwama district.

Sources told News18 that Shah reached Jammu and Kashmir with full top brass from Delhi, including the director of Intelligence Bureau, DG CRPF and Secretary R.

The added that the home minister visited all areas very with passion and tried to reach out to all sections of the society — young and old Hindus, Muslims and Sikh. However, he chose to skip all routine maulvi meetings.

Also Read: Amit Shah Extends J&K Visit, to Spend Night With CRPF Troopers in Pulwama

Whenever Shah spoke, he was clear in his ideas and intentions and his decision of going to different camps and forward locations has gone very well with the forces, they said. The sources also said that “a majority of feedback he got from officials and the L-G was wrong and he also understands this”.

“He wants to use both development and danda in the Valley. On celebration he is quiet but action will happen once he is back,” sources said.

Shah decided to extend his visit so that he can spend the night with CRPF troopers at Lethpora martyr memorial in Pulwama to pay tribute to the 42 troopers.

Also Read: Amit Shah Tells J&K Crowd ‘Want to Speak to You Frankly’, Removes Bulletproof Glass Shield

“I want to spend one night with you people and understand your problems," Shah said addressing the security personnel at the CRPF campus, adding it was his “most important" engagement during his visit to the Union territory.

Shah said that the law and order situation has improved a lot in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that he was hopeful “we will be able to realise a peaceful Jammu and Kashmir as envisaged by Prime Minister Modi during our lifetime".

On Monday he offered prayers at the revered temple of Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal district and said the shrine has divine power which can be felt only after visiting it. The home minister visited the temple complex nestled among chinars in Tullamulla area of the central Kashmir district early Monday morning, officials said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.