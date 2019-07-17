Amit Shah Pitches For Nationwide NRC, Says 'Infiltrators' on Every Inch of India Will be Deported

Once again pitching for the National Register of Citizen to be a nationwide exercise and not just restricted to Assam, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that the government will ensure that all illegal settlers in India are deported.

"Currently NRC is a part of Assam Accord. “The Centre – as per its election manifesto – is dedicated to wean out illegal immigrants from every inch of this country. We will make sure that all such immigrants are deported as per international law," he said.

Shah’s statement came on a day when his ministry informed the House that it was contemplating pushing the July 31 deadline to release the final NRC in Assam further to "maintain fairness" of procedure.

Minister of State for home affairs, Nityanand Rai, told the Upper House, "We have got 25 lakh requests where some names have been excluded and some names have been wrongly included. We would like to ensure that there is no error in the final NRC list." But he assured that the exercise would not be postponed indefinitely.

The NRC in Assam is a document that will contain the names of all “genuine citizens” of the state. It has been extremely controversial, with many saying they have been unfairly left out of the citizenship lists. Nearly 41 lakh people have been excluded from the final draft NRC, of which 36 lakh have filed claims against the exclusion.

The BJP, on the other hand, has hailed the move as strong action against “infiltrators”.

In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, the party had promised to “implement the NRC in a phased manner in other parts of the country”. He has also said that the government would bring a Bill in Parliament to provide citizenship to “Hindus refugees” left out of the NRC.

Shah, while addressing a poll rally in Darjeeling district in West Bengal in April, had also said that the National Register of Citizens will be implemented across the entire country, and had made a similar claim in August last year too.