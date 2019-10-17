Amit Shah Pushes for Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, Says Those Opposing Move ‘Playing with Nation’s Sentiments’
In its manifesto for Maharashtra polls, the BJP has promised to confer country's highest civilian award on Veer Savarakar.
Amit Shah speaks to News18 Network’s Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah has said that those opposing bestowing of Bharat Ratna upon Veer Savarkar are “playing with nation’s sentiments” and are “committing a sin”.
Speaking to Network 18 Editor in Chief Rahul Joshi in an exclusive interview, Shah said, “People who are arguing with the legacy of Savarkar are playing with the sentiments of the country. They are committing the sin of not letting people take inspiration from Savarkar.”
In its manifesto for Maharashtra polls, the BJP has promised to confer nation’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on the Hindutva icon. Savarakar was charge-sheeted in Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination case but was later acquitted. Congress leader Manish Tiwari, in a tweet earlier this week, had questioned the saffron party’s move.
Making a reference to Savarkar’s alleged torture in jail after the arrest, Shah said, “There are very few people like Savarkar who are patriots and very few families like Savarkar’s who make sacrifices for the nation. There is no other person in this country who was tortured in jail and forced to extract coconut oil from coir,” the Home Minister said.
“There is no other family in the country in which two brothers stayed in jail for 12 years and did not see each other for that long a duration. There is no other family in the country whose wealth was snatched by the British multiple times,” he added.
Incarcerated by the British during the freedom movement, Savarker spend more than a decade in isolated confinement in the Andaman Island. Some also see Savarkar as a polarising figure for having defined Hindutva as a political ideology, which later took roots in the form of Hindu nationalism in independent India.
Shah believes that Savarkar’s legacy is deserving of the prestigious honour, though he would keep the rules in mind before taking a decision on the issue.
About the concept of a Hindu Rashtra, Shah said the term has be to be properly defined. “Everyone imagines a Hindu Rashtra in different ways. India should work according to its Constitution and it is doing just that.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alexa, Pay my Mobile Bill: India Gets Amazon Pay And Alexa Payments Feature First
- Ali Fazal Calls Meeting with Al Pacino 'Best Gift of 2019'
- Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati on KBC, Quits at Rs 7 Crore Question
- Xiaomi Redmi Note Smartphone Series Crosses 100 Million Shipment Milestone
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works