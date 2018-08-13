English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amit Shah Reiterates Demand for One Nation One Poll in Letter to Law Commission
PM Modi, while addressing the governing council of NITI Aayog on June 17, had called for a "widespread" debate on holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and said if implemented, it would result in savings.
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah.
New Delhi: Just two days after Election Commission proposed holding one election a year as an alternative to simultaneous polls, BJP president Amit Shah has written to Law Commission batting for one nation, one poll.
The NITI Aayog had last year suggested synchronised, two-phase Lok Sabha and Assembly polls from 2024.
The Law Commission's draft paper titled "Simultaneous Elections - Constitutional and Legal Perspectives" has recommended amendments to the Constitution and the Representation of People's Act, 1950 to facilitate and sustain the concept of simultaneous polls.
The Congress, on its part, has called the idea "misplaced". The Trinamool Congress and the CPI have not shown great enthusiasm for the idea and say it is against federal structure of the Constitution. Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently backed the idea.
