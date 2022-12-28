CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shah Reviews J-K's Security & Development, Directs Officials to Follow Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism
1-MIN READ

Shah Reviews J-K’s Security & Development, Directs Officials to Follow Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 28, 2022, 20:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Shah reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security. (Photo: Twitter File)

The Union Home Minister also reviewed the various developmental works being implemented in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized on timely completion of projects

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a review meeting in New Delhi on the security situation and development aspects of Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), RAW Chief and other senior officials of the Government of India, including the Officers from UT of Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting.

Shah reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security and gave necessary directions to follow the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

The Union Home Minister also reviewed the various developmental works being implemented in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and emphasized on timely completion of projects. He also directed the officials to strive their best to achieve 100 percent saturation of the beneficiaries under various schemes and ensure the benefits of development reaches every section of the society.

A terror eco-system comprising element that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of common man requires to be dismantled, said the Union Home Minister.

first published:December 28, 2022, 20:48 IST
last updated:December 28, 2022, 20:51 IST
