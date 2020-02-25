Amit Shah Reviews Situation After Violence in Northeast Delhi Claims Four Lives
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the prevailing situation in the city in the wake of violence in parts of northeast Delhi in which at least four people, including a head constable, were killed, officials said on Tuesday.
The meeting was held late Monday night after Shah's return from Ahmedabad, where he had attended the 'Namaste Trump' event addressed by US President Donald Trump.
Shah reviewed the law and order situation in Delhi and directed officials to restore normalcy at the earliest, a Home Ministry official said.
Those who attended the meeting included Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, among others.
A head constable was among four people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiralled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.
Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones.
