Amit Shah Says DRDO Developing 'Anti-Drone Swadeshi Technology' Days After Jammu Drone Attack

A fortnight after the drone attack on Jammu airbase, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that developing an anti-drone swadeshi technology is a top priority for the government and DRDO is on the job. Speaking at the 17th Investiture ceremony of the Border Security Force (BSF), Shah said that technology-based solutions are the future of India’s security strategy. “DRDO is working to develop anti-drone swadeshi technology to get over this danger. All Research and Development projects in this regard has been sanctioned by the government, “Home Minister said.

He asked the officers present to think out of the box and collaborate with experts to find technical solutions to problems. “We will have to ensure security using technology…relying on upcoming technology should be the way forward. Officers will have to get out of routine and think of new techniques, to be one step ahead of smugglers, lawbreakers," Shah said.

He also highlighted the danger to national security from artificial intelligence. Home Minister said the use of artificial intelligence could be the new weapon in the hands of terrorists to destabilize India.

Anti-terror security grid officials have told News18 that there seems to be a trend to use artificial intelligence-based apps and data mining software to scout for Indian youngsters who are looking for literature around Al Qaeda, ISIS etc. “These youngsters are identified by AI mechanisms and then contacted by handlers. Some are then asked to join closed platforms on social media for radicalisation and eventual recruitment to terror groups," an officer told News18.

Suspicion is that a similar modus operandi was used to recruit the main accused in the Al Qaeda module case exposed by UP ATS.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the security policy of the country will now have a special emphasis on technology. “We want peace but security policy is clear to give an answer in the same language as the enemy understands," he said. HM also said that gaps in fencing on the International Border have been located and before 2022 these will be filled. " This 3% gap in overall fencing was defeating the anti-infiltration measures…which we are now addressing," he said.

“Seema suraksha hi rashtra suraksha hai (protecting our borders is protecting the country)", the home minister told the officials.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here