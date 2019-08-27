Amit Shah Shifts to New Bungalow at Krishna Menon Marg Earlier Occupied by Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday shifted to his new residence — 6A, Krishan Menon Marg — in New Delhi, where late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee earlier lived.

Shah's previous residence — 11, Akbar Road — has been allotted to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in 2004 after his government was voted out, and stayed there with his family for nearly 14 years. His family vacated the house in last November after his death in August.

According to sources, Shah had earlier visited the house in June and suggested some changes following which renovation work was started.

When Vajpayee had moved to the Krishna Menon Marg house, he had its municipal number changed from 8 to 6-A.

After the Modi government came to power in 2014, it was decided that no government bungalow previously occupied by a leader in Delhi would be converted into any memorial after their death.

The government has already built the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial for Vajpayee, which is located near the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, a place designated for the last rites of presidents, vice-presidents and prime ministers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.